WORK: 20 jobs in Bundy you can apply for right now

EMPLOYMENT: A list of 20 available jobs in and around Bundaberg. AlexRaths

IF YOU are looking for a change of pace or simply want to explore your options, look no further.

Below is a comprehensive list of jobs available in and around the Bundaberg region.

From cashiers to sales managers, cleaners to media advisors, all of these open positions can be applied for right now.

So dust off your resume and get online - there's no time to waste.

Jobs available in Bundaberg region

1. Cashier

Thu, 03 May 2018 03:56:14 GMT

Harvey Norman

2. Customer Assistant - Dan Murphy's Bundaberg

Sun, 15 Apr 2018 23:14:25 GMT

Dan Murphy's

3. Junior Staff Required

Mon, 21 May 2018 04:56:52 GMT

Rivaaz Curry

4. Part Time Team Member | QLD

Tue, 15 May 2018 12:43:55 GMT

Lovisa

5. Casual Sales Assistants

Tue, 15 May 2018 11:54:57 GMT

Connor

6. Cleaner wanted: Bunderberg

Thu, 10 May 2018 03:53:53 GMT

Acorshe Pty Ltd

7. Pizza Hut Team Member

Sun, 22 Apr 2018 10:12:06 GMT

Pizza Hut

8. Cleaners Wanted - $30/hr (Bundaberg)

Sun, 22 Apr 2018 13:35:36 GMT

S J Byrne

9. Sales Team Member - Casual

Wed, 28 Mar 2018 11:37:55 GMT

Super Amart

10. Sales Assistant (Part-time) - Noni B Bundaberg QLD

Mon, 16 Apr 2018 22:40:06 GMT

Noni B

11. Process Support Officer - Bundaberg QLD

Tuesday May 22

12. Casual Merchandiser - Bundaberg - Bundaberg QLD

Friday May 18

13. Manager - Revenue Services - Bundaberg QLD

Friday May 18

14. Client services concierge / Retail sales Assistant - Bundaberg QLD

Wednesday May 16

15. Home Based Business Opportunity / Work From Anywhere Self Employment - Bundaberg QLD

Friday May 18

16. Administration Officer - Early Start Team Bundaberg - Bundaberg QLD

Friday May 18

17. Store Team Member - Vehicle Driver Trolley Collection - Coles Hinkler Central - Bundaberg QLD

Tuesday May 22

18. Support Worker - Bundaberg QLD

Tuesday May 22

19. Packaging Assistant - Bundaberg QLD

Tuesday May 22

20. HR Delivery Truck Driver - Bundaberg QLD

Tuesday May 21