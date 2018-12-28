Woonies' war on waste to help Mon Repos turtles

TURTLEY-AWESOME: The students of Woongarra State School present Ranger Jess from the Mon Repos Turtle Centre with a cheque for $140.

THE war on waste is more prevalent then ever and the students at Woongarra State School are taking it seriously.

It took 76 Year 4 students just three-and-a-half weeks of collecting poppers, flavoured milk and containers from around the schoolyard and home to raise $140.

Year 4 teacher Jacqui Liston said the nine and 10-year-old students were excited about the project which was part of this year's HASS unit.

Each year the Woongarra students look at recycling. In past year's they had attended the Bundaberg Regional Council's recycling plant and they learnt the ins and outs.

But this year, with the introduction of the Container Refund Scheme offering 10 cent refunds, they decided to see how easy it was while raising money for a good cause.

The students collected 1370 containers in total.

During the project, Mrs Liston said the students didn't take the task lightly and showed their passion as they sat near the garbage bins and advised other students on how to recycle correctly.

The money was donated to help the turtles at Mon Repos.

The students have a connection with the centre as they have an adopted loggerhead turtle by the name of Woonette.

Ranger Jess McKenzie took the money raised by the students and said it was a great initiative, one she hoped more schools would follow.

Arcon Metals Recycling owner Paul English said the community was really getting behind the scheme, which started six weeks ago.

"We just cracked two million container returns today,” Mr English said.

"It has been far better then we thought it would have.”

Mr English congratulated the students and said he'd found people were collecting cans from all around the Rum City to help the environment and take home some spare change.

"You drive along the Ring Rd now and see people out collecting cans - it's great to see,” he said.