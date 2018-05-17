Menu
FACING AWAY: The chair switcher has struck again.
FACING AWAY: The chair switcher has struck again. Crystal Jones
Offbeat

Woongarra St seat bandits strike again

Crystal Jones
by
17th May 2018 10:21 AM

THE chair-switching bandits have struck once again on Woongarra St.

The first offence occurred at the start of May when someone changed the direction of one of the heavy wooden and concrete seatsoutside the IGA carpark.

Shoppers were left scratching their heads once more today as one of the heavy seats had once again been turned to face the carpark.

One thing is for sure - the seats don't look like they're easy to move so there's bound to be more than one culprit.

On both occasions the chair that has been moved is the one at the furtherest end from the IGA.

 

