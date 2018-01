Bundaberg Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were called to the Three Chain Road property.

A BUNDABERG shed containing a caravan and ute has been destroyed after it went up in flames during a ferocious fire.

Bundaberg Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were called to the Three Chain Road property at Woongarra about 7.30pm yesterday.

Firefighters donned breathing gear and extinguished the fire about 30 minutes later.

A QFES spokesman said the shed had no hardwired power and nobody was injured.