Woolies warns customers over refund shortfall

The Palaszczuk Government's cash for cans scheme will short change consumers, according to a leaflet handed being distributed by one of the major supermarket chains.

Woolworths has warned customers they will be paying more than 11 cents extra for every container eligible under the refund scheme, even though they will only receive 10 cents in return.

The supermarket giant posted signs, as well as leaflets, in its drinks aisles explaining the Containers for Change scheme that started on Thursday.

The leaflets details why the scheme was introduced, which containers were eligible to be recycled and how the cost increase had been calculated across its range of drinks.

Woolworths has displayed signs explaining the price hike.

The increase works out to more than 11c per container.

The supermarket used an example of a carton of 24 soft drinks that cost $20 before November 1.

Instead of the cost simply increasing by 10 cents per container to $22.40, the carton would be estimated to set consumers back $22.72.

The increase took into account administration costs and additional GST revenue.

Woolworths broke down the increase as 10.3 cents per container and that increased the carton 24 from $20 to $22.47.

Following an additional 25 cents (rounded up) for GST the carton would rise to $22.72.

Container Exchange is overseeing the scheme and their spokesman Adam Nicholson said the running the operations was closer to 17 cents per container and although it was offset by the onselling of containers to recycling businesses.

The cost included an agent's fee of six cents per container and a 10.2 cent surcharge per container charged to manufacturers.

A Coca-Cola Amatil spokesman had said they would raise their prices by 10.38 cents per container from November 1 and that included .18 cents to cover administration costs.

The price increase would also effect beer sales although there was inconsistency across the major outlets on Thursday about how heavily it has impacted.

Liquorland was on Thursday selling a carton of Gold Block cans for $48, the same price it advertised on Monday, however other beer products had increased.

A quick examination of Dan Murphy's website on Thursday showed its prices had, in essence, risen about a dollar per carton XXXX.

The most notable increase on day one of the scheme was at First Choice Liquor where 24 cans of XXXX Gold jumped $3 and a carton of XXXX Gold stubbies increased $2.