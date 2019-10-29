Menu
Environment

Woolworths reveals revolutionary change

by James Hall
29th Oct 2019 12:56 PM

 

WOOLWORTHS says it will be the first retailer in Australia to introduce a zero-wastage food delivery system that delivers grocery essentials in reusable packaging.

The major supermarket is partnering with US recycling business Terracycle to offer Loop to shoppers in Australia from mid-2021.

Customers will be able to order a variety of products, including washing detergent, shampoo, juice or even ice cream in specifically designed packaging delivered in a sturdy shipping tote.

When the products are used, the packaging is placed back in the bag and is either collected or dropped back in store.

Once it has returned, it is cleaned and then reused, allowing it to continue a circular shopping system with zero wastage.

Loop would be the first project in a long-term partnership between Woolworths and Terracycle to help bring down plastic wastage in Australia, Woolworths sustainability boss Alex Holt said.

"We are pleased to be working with innovative partners like Terracycle to lead the way in offering new and cutting-edge solutions to cut down on plastic waste," she said.

"Helping bring Loop to Australia is a further step in our long-term ambition to reduce our impact on the environment and support a circular economy."

 

The products on offer. Picture: Dallas Kilponen
The products on offer. Picture: Dallas Kilponen

 

The move has been praised by the Federal Government with Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews joining the supermarket giant for the announcement in Sydney today.

"I congratulate Woolworths for showing the initiative to embrace a recycling solution that will significantly reduce its waste packaging," she said.

"Terracycle is a global leader in recycling innovation. This partnership with Terracycle to roll out Loop nationally sets a great example for other businesses.

"It is vitally important that both governments and the private sector play their part in reducing waste and embracing recycling solutions. I look forward to other businesses adopting similar initiatives."

 

Developing green thumbs.
Developing green thumbs.

 

Woolworths faced criticism for the use of plastic in its collectables campaign featuring Lion King Ooshies but has made a concerted effort to move towards sustainable products.

This is highlighted in the latest campaign series, Discovery Garden, which allows children to grow their own plants.

Shoppers collect a wide range of vegetables, flowers and herbs, including beetroot, carrots, tomatoes and even bok choi.

Would you use Loop to deliver your home essentials? Comment below @James_P_Hall | or get in touch at james.hall1@news.com.au



