Woolies takes on Coles with Xmas toy collectables

Exclusive: Woolworths is taking Coles on in the toy retail war, with its launch of a new range of Christmas collectables - but there's a catch.

The supermarket giant is launching its 'Woolworths Christmas Pop-Outs', which will feature 12 Christmas-themed buildable cardboard characters to collect over the next four weeks.

The characters include Santa, Santa's reindeer, elves, a gingerbread man, a snowman, toy soldiers, Santa's sleigh and more.

The Pop-Outs are made from a cardboard frame which comes with instructions to help parents and kids build them at home.

Three new characters will be released each week, and will be offered with every $30

spend on eligible Woolworths purchases in store or online.

This week, shoppers will get 'Twinkles' the Christmas Tree, 'Snowflake' the reindeer and 'Joy' the Clever Elf.

However, contrary to Coles which sold its Little Shop mini collectables range earlier this year, Woolworths' range will not be made of plastic. Instead, it will be 100 per cent recyclable.

Woolworths is releasing a range of Christmas Pop-Outs. Picture: Supplied

There is also a collector Christmas Tree Stand to collect, which costs a further $3. It is designed to house the characters and can also be used as a decoration at home.

In a statement given to News Corp Australia, Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director, Claire Peters said they were adding "something a little magical to the mix".

The full range of Woolworths Christmas Pop-Outs. Picture: Supplied

"We are really excited to be able to offer Australian families a small gift that captures the fun, imagination and festive spirit of the season with the 'Woolworths Christmas Pop-Outs'," she said.

"Christmas is all about spending quality time with family, friends and loved ones and this is a great way for everyone to get together to workshop, build and play with their favourite Christmas characters.

Woolworths is releasing a range of Christmas Pop-Outs. Picture: Supplied

"We believe that kids, parents, grandparents and individuals will be captured by the wonder and imagination of the range and will find ways to make them their own this Christmas - whether that's as a place card for the dining table or an additional festive ornament around the Christmas tree."

Ms Peters also said that Woolworths had taken shoppers' environmental concerns into account, and made sure the collectables were not plastic or in "blind plastic bags" when shoppers are given them.

The Woolies' Pop-Outs are cardboard cut-outs for Aussie families to make and enjoy. Picture: Supplied

Coles' Little Shop mini collectables came in plastic bags that shoppers couldn't easily see through to find out if they had already collected the toy they got at the cashier.

Despite their popularity, Coles also faced ongoing backlash for the collectables because they were made of plastic.

Coles’ miniature collectibles that were popular but also heavily criticised. Picture: Supplied

"Our team has also spent a great deal of time ensuring that we considered the environmental impact when putting this together and we are proud to say that the range is 100 per cent Aussie made and fully recyclable," she said.

Unlike Coles' mini collectables, which came in a plastic bag that concealed what toy was inside, Woolworths has confirmed that its customers will be able to see what they are getting.