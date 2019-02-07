Woolies kicks in $1M for flood-hit community

Stan ambassador and former AFL player Adam Goodes helps members of the Salvation Army Shirli Congoo and Stephen Minato pack shopping bags full of food for people flood affected by the floods. Piture: Zak Simmonds

THE Salvation Army and supermarket giant Woolworths have launched an emergency appeal to help the Townsville community, kicking off the fund with a million dollar pledge.

People across Australia will be able to donate funds online or in person, in a bid to raise money for those left stricken by the floods.

Salvos Queensland spokesman Lt Col Godkin said the Salvation Army was now moving into the recovery phase after providing three meals a day to about 800 evacuees at four evacuation centres at the height of the flood crisis.

"Money raised from the appeal will go toward assisting people to rebuild their life and get back to their feet," he said.

"This money will go toward providing financial assistance, counselling, case management and … personalised support.

"The Salvation Army is committed to standing beside communities for the long haul."

Minister for Communities and Mundingburra MP Coralee O'Rourke said the relief fund would help Townsville get through the flood crisis.

"People of Townsville have experienced over the last 12 days a devastating flood that we have never ever seen before," she said.

"As North Queenslanders, one thing we do well from a disaster is we pull together and we recover.

"We're going to have a rough road ahead of us going forward and this a recovery that is going take months if not years."

Herbert MP Cathy O'Toole said it was important at this time to also remember those affected on Magnetic Island and Palm Island.

"We are a strong proud community and my congratulations go to the Salvation Army who are doing an extraordinary job in supporting the disaster support and then into the recovery phase," she said.

"We will get through this, because we are strong resilient people, but it will be tough and let's look after each other as we move forward."

Support Through Australian Natural Disasters (STAND) ambassador and former AFL superstar Adam Goodes thanked volunteers throughout Townsville for helping their crisis stricken neighbours.

Two community recovery hubs have been set up, one at the corner of Stanley St and Walker St, and another at the Townsville Stadium in Annandale.

Two more are being set up with locations to be released soon.

Individuals will be assessed on a case-by-case basis to determine how much relief funding they will receive from the Salvos and Woolies appeal.