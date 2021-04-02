Woolies shopper’s baffling chicken find

A Woolworths customer was shocked to discover chicken that she bought from the retail giant was already frozen.

The woman claims she had to defrost a big clump of chicken thigh fillets after realising the pack was frozen once she got home.

Woolworths is currently investigating the matter, telling news.com.au it's not their practice to freeze their fresh chicken either in transit or in-store.

"This appears to be a one-off and we're following up further details with the store team," a Woolworths spokesperson said.

Taking to the retail giant's official Facebook page, the Broadmeadows customer shared a photo of the popular item, holding it with just one hand, to show the thigh pieces were still stuck together.

A Woolworths customer claims her chicken was frozen, sharing a photo of the pieces clumped together on the retail giant’s Facebook page. Picture: Facebook/Woolworths

"So does Woolies often pull chicken out of the freezer and put it out for sale two days before its best before date?" she asked.

"Had no idea until we got it home."

Woolworths was quick to respond to her post, apologising for "letting her down" and that they will be sharing it with their product team.

After providing further details about the product, Woolworths asked the woman to see its service desk in-store.

The woman said she didn’t realise it was frozen until she got home, with Woolworths now investigating the matter and offering her a refund. Picture: Facebook/Woolworths

"They'll happily sort out a refund and a replacement as per our Fresh or Free Guarantee. We hope you enjoy the rest of your day."

Woolworths is currently investigating with the store in question to find out how this shopper's chicken pack came to be frozen.

"We've contacted the customer to apologise and offered a refund and replacement of the product," the spokesperson told news.com.au

From a safety point of view, the Food Safety Information Council of Australia, says it is fine to refreeze defrosted meat or chicken or any frozen food as long as it was defrosted in a fridge running at 5 degrees or below.

"You may have lost some quality in defrosting then refreezing as the cells break down a little and the food can become slightly watery," it states on its website.

"Another option is to cook the defrosted food and then divide into small portions and refreeze once it has stopped steaming."

Originally published as Woolies shopper's baffling chicken find