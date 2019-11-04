Menu
Woolworths have now pulled the line of stubby holders.
Offbeat

Woolies pulls stubby holders over typo

by Phoebe Loomes
4th Nov 2019 7:28 PM

A Woolworths stubby holder has been pulled before making it to sale after it was spotted with a glaring typo over the weekend.

The stubby holder, a special Christmas item, was photographed over the weekend. A woman who noticed the spelling error posted a picture of the blue-patterned stubby holder online, showing the design that read "Merry Christhmas" in red.

"Woolies have misspelt Christmas," she wrote in a post in a Facebook group. "I think I need one anyway just for the laughs?"

However, these items were more difficult to get your hands on than your regular beer cooler. News.com.au understands the stubby holder was never put out for sale, with staff noticing the typo before the holder was sold.

 

Woolworths reportedly recalled the stubby holders.
People commenting on the post joked that the manufacturers had "one job", but others found the stuff-up funny.

Two Woolworths employees commented on the post and confirmed the stubby holders had been pulled from shelves, according to Yahoo News Australia.

"When the recall come (sic) through last night myself and staff laughed so hard," one of the women wrote.

"No it's right, you slur your words when you're drunk," another joked on the post.

News.com.au understands the images were likely shared by Woolworths staff.

beer christmas spelling woolworths

