Woolworths customers will be able to shop without physical receipts and cards thanks to new technology the supermarket is rolling out.
Business

Major supermarket's new contactless move

by Jessica Wang
7th May 2020 6:49 PM

Supermarket giant Woolworths has made a new move to promote contactless shopping through the launch of its new "Rewards" app.

The app will be available on Apple and Android from Friday, May 8 and can be used at BWS, Big W, as well as Woolworths Supermarkets. Customers will be able to view their point balance, bonus point offers, discover personalised specials and find their closest participating fuel site to redeem 4c per litre discount vouchers.

In a statement to news.com.au, Woolworths Director of Rewards, Hannah Ross said the new development will promote contactless shopping by ridding the need of receipts and physical cards - a move encouraged by their 12 million plus members.

"A growing number of our members want to transact without paper receipts or plastic cards, and we're pleased the app will support both," said Ms Ross.

"We'll closely monitor member feedback on the app and look to bring even more exciting features to members in the months ahead."

In a bid to improve hygiene amid the pandemic, Woolworths has already implemented customer hand sanitiser stations as well as protective screens at its staffed check-outs and self-service assisted check-outs.

It's another step the supermarket giant is taking to increase contactless shopping. Picture: Supplied/Woolworths
In lieu of customer stockpiling and panic buying, Woolworths reported a 10 per cent jump in food sales in late April.

The retail giant reported food sales of $11.1 billion for the 13 weeks to April 5 - which is 10.3 per cent comparable growth. Toilet paper, cleaning goods, rice and pasta were the most popular items.

Woolworths' result was just short of the growth experienced by chief rival Coles, who reported an unprecedented 13.1 per cent sales growth and $8.23 billion in third-quarter supermarket revenue.

Originally published as Woolies' new contactless move

