Woolies launches massive frozen food sale

People are already filling their online carts with frozen food ahead of tomorrow’s half price sale.

If your freezer is looking a bit bare, tomorrow is probably the time to stock up.

Supermarket giant Woolworths has confirmed it will launch a half-price sale on selected frozen foods for one day only.

The fresh (or frozen) food people are running the sale between 12am and 11.39pm on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for Woolworths told news.com.au the sale was only available online for "delivery and pick-up customers".

This means you won't need to rug up and brave the freezer section of your local Woolies - just order your pizzas and ice creams online.

According to the spokeswoman, customers must have completed their orders and paid for their goods between the hours of the sale for the discounts to apply.

"A selection of freezer items will be half price this Thursday 14 March," she said.

"This offer is Australia wide, for one day only and excludes Woolworths branded, Low Price Always and Prices Dropped products.

"I understand the items on offer will include ice creams, desserts, frozen vegetables and pizzas to name a few."

One clever customer spotted that shoppers are only permitted to purchase "max 30 items" during the sale.

People have already started planning what they’ll purchase during Thursday’s sale.

Word of the sale was first mentioned on the Markdown Addictions Facebook page this week, with people filling their online carts with frozen treats in advance.

"I'll be onto this at 12.01am," one woman joked.

People spent Wednesday going absolutely mental over the thought of half priced frozen goods.

One savvy shopper said she was thrilled to be saving "so much money" on this month's grocery shop.

"I'm seriously keen, my cart is full of finger foods for my daughters birthday party next month," she wrote.

"We'll save so much money!"