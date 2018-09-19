Woolies fan gets logo tattooed on hand

Surely she’d never walk into a Coles with this on her hand. Picture: Caters News.

A TASMANIAN woman has taken her supermarket obsession to the next level by getting the stores logo tattooed on her hand.

Elisabete Lincoln, 43, decided to have the Woolies logo tattooed on her hand last week after a lifetime of being a loyal customer.

The mum-of-eight from Hobart, insists she has absolutely 'no regrets' about the tattoo - and said it was the perfect way to show her appreciation for the supermarket.

Ms Lincoln admitted she had been considering getting a Woolworths tattoo for over five years and now couldn't be happier that her hand is inked with the green logo.

"I've loved the supermarket my entire life, I have always been a Woolies girl. It's my absolute favourite store" she said.

"I always feel so welcome whenever I go in there. I know all the staff at my local Woolworths.

"We're like family. They've watched my kids grow up, and we're all friends with each other.

"It's such a nice feeling to be greeted in that way and I'll always be a loyal customer.

"I saw other people getting Kmart and Big W tattoos, but I'd never seen anyone with a Woolworths one.

"So I thought I'd be the first to get one.

"Some of the staff at my local store have seen it and really love it. They all thought it was hilarious.

"All my friends and family thought it was really cool too.

"It was the perfect way for my me to show my loyalty to Woolworths."

Elisabete insists she has "no regrets" about the tattoo and believes life is too short to worry about other people's opinions.

She said: "I have absolutely no regrets.

"I'm sure there are some people out there who will tell me it's stupid but I don't take any notice.

"At the end of the day, it's my body and my skin. To me, it's art.

"When you die, no one will see it anyway. So you might as well enjoy it while you're here.

"It's just a part of who I am and it what makes me unique.

"I absolutely love it and I'm so happy I got it done."