Offbeat

Woods’ unbelievable Christmas card photo

by Andrew McMurtry
22nd Dec 2019 1:24 PM

 

Tiger Woods will go down in history as one of the greatest golfers to ever play the game and his 2019 season will play an important part in his legacy.

After the incredible start to his career before his fall in the cheating scandal followed by severe injuries which hampered the star, few would have thought he would rise back to where he is in the world.

But now ranked sixth in the world and adding a Masters win for the first time in 14 years as well as his first major victory in 11 years, the year has been outstanding for Woods.

Carrying his Presidents Cup team over the line last week was icing on the cake for Woods as he finished the year on a high.

But the 43-year-old star has added one more thing the world never thought it would see with Woods, along with some of the world's best golfers, dressing in a Christmas onesies to help golf manufacturer TaylorMade for their Christmas card advertising campaign.

Joining Woods in the shot are world no. 3 Jon Rahm, Aussie star and former World No. 1 Jason Day, World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, World No. 5 Dustin Johnson and rising US young guns Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff.

Tiger Woods and the US Presidents Cup team wear Christmas onesies in the ad.
It's a star studded affair but the ludicrous scene has many from around the world barely believing it was possible to get that much star power in one room, let alone all in onesies.

But the proof is in with GolfWeek reporter David Dusek sharing a behind the scenes photo.

 

 

 

 

 

While it didn't stop some speculation about whether they were all in the same room for the shoot, it's hard to argue that this is what the golf world - and all of us really - need in our lives.

 

 

 

 

 

It's not the first time Woods has dressed up for Christmas with the golfing great pulling out "Mac Daddy Santa" in 2016.

The internet had a field day back when he dropped this pic but his newest look has taken on a bit more of a wholesome appeal.

 

 

 

christmas christmas card photo editors picks golfers onesie tiger woods

