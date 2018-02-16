Woodgate residents line up for erosion session

THE WOODGATE Community Hall was packed when around 100 residents attended an information session to discuss a proposed Shoreline Erosion Management Plan on Saturday.

Woodgate Residents Association president John Trevor said it was a good meeting.

"The consultants explained the process. They did a fairly good job of explaining everything and the outcomes,” he said.

"Everyone listened quite well, there were a few questions. They're starting workshops early March to get information about how we've seen the beach change.

"If you want your input, attend the workshops.”

A resident who wished to remain anonymous said people were interested in hearing about the SEMP and not just those who lived on the foreshore.

"We care about it, we've got to get it right,” she said.

The resident, who has lived on the south end of the Beach for more than 20 years said she noticed that sand often came back to the beach over time after being washed away.

"I don't know what they can do. The trees that fall actually help with further erosion. When man starts interfering with nature it can have dire consequences.

The discussion on Saturday was led by environmental consultants Water Technology who were contracted by Bundaberg Regional Council to formulate the management plan.

Divisional representative Councillor Bill Trevor said the consultants would now host three workshops giving residents the chance to provide local knowledge to help formulate the SEMP.

The first workshop to be held at Woodgate during the week beginning March 12.

"The consultants are seeking advice and information from residents with a strong local knowledge of the foreshore and any erosion patterns they may have witnessed,” Cr Trevor said.

"This includes the provision of historical photos or even vision associated with beach erosion in the area. The development of the SEMP will be a three phase process with strong community involvement at every phase.

"The final phase will be the preparation of the Shoreline Erosion Management Plan with a workshop tentatively scheduled for the week commencing July 16.

"At this meeting the community will be provided with the opportunity for feedback on the Draft SEMP,” said Cr Trevor.

The SEMP is part of a larger overall strategy which will result in the compilation of a Coastal Hazard Adaptation Strategy (CHAS) which deals with coastal erosion and inundation risks.