Woodgate man charged for alleged child abuse material

A WOODGATE man has been charged with more than 100 offences for allegedly possessing and distributing child abuse material via encrypted applications.

An investigation was launched after the Australian Federal Police-led Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE) received a report from a member of the public regarding an Australian citizen residing in Mongolia.

The 49-year-old’s mobile phone was seized for analysis upon his return from Mongolia in December 2019.

He was charged in December 2019 with one count of possessing child pornography material outside of Australia and one count of possessing child abuse material outside of Australia.

Following an extensive examination of the mobile phone by the AFP’s Digital Forensic Team, investigators allegedly located a significant amount of child abuse material, which had been transmitted using the encrypted messaging applications Telegram and Scruff.

The man was due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday where he was expected to be charged with numerous other offences.

The charges include 43 counts of distributing child pornography material outside Australia, 11 counts of obtaining child pornography material outside Australia, 38 counts of distributing child abuse material outside Australia, seven counts of obtaining child abuse material outside Australia and one count of possess child exploitation material.

If convicted, the charges carry a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment.

AFP Detective Superintendent Paula Hudson of the ACCCE and Child Protection Operations said the investigation shows the close relationships the AFP has with our international law enforcement partners.

“Online child exploitation is a crime that knows no border, which is why the relationships we have built with international law enforcement is so critical to these investigations,” she said.

“This investigation shows that we will act on reports of child abuse online, even if those accessing it are located overseas. The AFP and its partners will never relinquish our duty to keep children safe.

“We need to be acting as a community to be alive to the risks that may be facing our children, and prevent online child sexual exploitation — during National Child Protection Week and every week.”

The ACCCE is committed to stopping child exploitation and abuse and is at the centre of a collaborative national approach to combating organised child abuse.

The Centre brings together specialist expertise and skills in a central hub, supporting investigations into child sexual abuse and developing prevention strategies focused on creating a safer online environment.

Members of the public who have any information about people involved in child abuse and exploitation are urged to call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

You can also make a report online by alerting the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation via the Report Abuse button.