Woodgate home a tropical dream for lovers of privacy

TROPICAL DREAM: 30 Theodolite Creek Dr Woodgate is on the market and accepting offers over $1,200,000.

TROPICAL DREAM: 30 Theodolite Creek Dr Woodgate is on the market and accepting offers over $1,200,000. realestate.com.au

A WATER-LOVERS dream has entered the Woodgate property market and the agent is now accepting offers of over $1.2 million.

30 Theodolite Creek Dr, Woodgate is a five bedroom, two bathroom property with plenty of space to spare.

The property is situated on a huge 2,069sqm lot, which reflects the seaside suburbs' steady population growth through the years.

Photos View Photo Gallery

In 2011, just more than 940 people called Woodgate home.

But by 2016 the population had grown to 1,187 people, a rise of 26.1 per cent.

The latest CoreLogic data has Woodgate's median house price as $380,000, down on previous years numbers.

In September 2018, the median price in Woodgate was almost at $425k, the highest price in three years.

In July 2015, median prices skyrocketed to $440k.

The various features the house boasts includes stunning stone benchtops, four sweeping balcony areas, complete privacy from the road and lush tropical gardens that surround the property.