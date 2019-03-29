Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TROPICAL DREAM: 30 Theodolite Creek Dr Woodgate is on the market and accepting offers over $1,200,000.
TROPICAL DREAM: 30 Theodolite Creek Dr Woodgate is on the market and accepting offers over $1,200,000. realestate.com.au
Property

Woodgate home a tropical dream for lovers of privacy

Katie Hall
by
29th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WATER-LOVERS dream has entered the Woodgate property market and the agent is now accepting offers of over $1.2 million.

30 Theodolite Creek Dr, Woodgate is a five bedroom, two bathroom property with plenty of space to spare.

The property is situated on a huge 2,069sqm lot, which reflects the seaside suburbs' steady population growth through the years.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

In 2011, just more than 940 people called Woodgate home.

But by 2016 the population had grown to 1,187 people, a rise of 26.1 per cent.

The latest CoreLogic data has Woodgate's median house price as $380,000, down on previous years numbers.

In September 2018, the median price in Woodgate was almost at $425k, the highest price in three years.

In July 2015, median prices skyrocketed to $440k.

The various features the house boasts includes stunning stone benchtops, four sweeping balcony areas, complete privacy from the road and lush tropical gardens that surround the property.

house of the week property realestate woodgate
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Wife begged for husband's help to die, he could do nothing

    premium_icon Wife begged for husband's help to die, he could do nothing

    Health SIX weeks of pure hell. That's the only way Terry Gladman could describe the final weeks with his wife Helen as she lost her cancer battle. Now he wants action.

    Dad threw toy gun at ex then hid from cops in pantry

    premium_icon Dad threw toy gun at ex then hid from cops in pantry

    Crime Accused will be on probation for two years

    Man calls cops, but ends up in jail

    premium_icon Man calls cops, but ends up in jail

    Crime Confusion over bail condition leaves man in custody