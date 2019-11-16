Menu
QFES has issued its latest warning for the Woodgate fire.
Woodgate fire latest: Residents should be prepared to leave

16th Nov 2019 6:26 AM

A PREPARE to leave warning remains active for Kinkuna Waters Estate residents.

The latest Queensland Fire and Emergency Services warning, issued at 4.30am, for the Woodgate bushfire urges residents in the area to be on a watch and act level, with a reminder conditions could get worse.

"Woodgate Road is now open in both directions and Kinkuna Waters Estate residents are permitted to return to their homes. Queensland Police Service (QPS) will continue to patrol the area," the warning says.

"There continues to be no access to Jarretts Road and Heidkes Road due to fire hazards in the area.
 
"For residents who have already evacuated and are unable to shelter with friends and family, an evacuation centre is open at the Isis Cultural Centre, 49 Churchill Street, Childers."

There are separate warnings current for residents in Woodgate/Walkers Point Road and Buxton. Residents in those areas should follow instructions given in those warnings.

"You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly," the warning says.

As at 4.30am, an unpredictable bushfire is burning near Kinkuna Waters Estate. The fire is burning on the northern side of Woodgate Road travelling in a westerly direction from Kinkuna Waters Estate towards Goodwood.

The fire is also burning on the southern side of Woodgate Road towards Jarretts Road and Heidkes Road. The fire is not contained.

Fire crews, with the assistance of heavy machinery, will continue to work throughout the day on containment lines and carry out firefighting activities. 

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

