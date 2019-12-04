Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crews monitor the fire at Woodgate.
Crews monitor the fire at Woodgate.
News

Woodgate fire contained but crews keeping an eye out

Crystal Jones
by
4th Dec 2019 9:41 AM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews remain on scene at a bushfire burning near Jarretts Road and Devils Elbow Road, Woodgate.

This fire is contained and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Crews will continue to monitor the fire and strengthen containment lines.

This fire is expected to burn for several days.

Residents may be affected by a smoke haze.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep their medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

bushfires woodgate
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundaberg food bowl snubbed from drought relief fund

        premium_icon Bundaberg food bowl snubbed from drought relief fund

        News A BUREAUCRATIC technicality overlooks Bundaberg’s importance to the agricultural sector.

        Victories of local MPs in 2019

        premium_icon Victories of local MPs in 2019

        News LEGISLATIVE changes to the disability parking scheme is the political highlight of...

        UPDATE: Police searching for driver after Childers Rd crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Police searching for driver after Childers Rd crash

        News Paramedics on scene of a traffic crash in Kensington

        • 4th Dec 2019 9:39 AM
        Former Camera House owner to run for Division 1

        premium_icon Former Camera House owner to run for Division 1

        News Lettuce farmer throws hat in the ring for council