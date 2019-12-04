Woodgate fire contained but crews keeping an eye out

Crews monitor the fire at Woodgate.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews remain on scene at a bushfire burning near Jarretts Road and Devils Elbow Road, Woodgate.

This fire is contained and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Crews will continue to monitor the fire and strengthen containment lines.

This fire is expected to burn for several days.

Residents may be affected by a smoke haze.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep their medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.