Woodgate Fair's a Monday must

EASTER AT WOODGATE: The fair attracts thousands of people from the region.

EASTER AT WOODGATE: The fair attracts thousands of people from the region. Mike Knott BUN170417WOODGATE11

REGARDLESS of what you've got planned this Easter break, a visit to the Woodgate Easter Fair should be on your to-do list.

After being held in many formats over the past 20 years, Woodgate Community Events is getting prepared for its annual Easter Monday Fair which will host live entertainment, more than 200 market stalls, a sideshow alley, vintage cars and camel rides.

"There's no entry cost, we have shade marquees around the oval, and we are very dog friendly," site co-ordinator Traci Osborn said.

"For the kids we've got camel rides and a baby animal farm where they can pet and feed the animals.

"The Bundaberg Vintage Vehicle Club, Bundaberg Early Holden Club and the Childers Collectible Vehicles Association will also be there, as well as the Pioneer Heritage and Collectibles that will display old working machinery from old steam engines and farm equipment."

The event will include a raffle fundraiser with a first prize of $1000, with all proceeds going back into the Woodgate community.

"All money raised will fund the installation of air conditioning in the local hall that hosts the camera club, fitness club, Woodgate singers, is used by the residents' association for meetings, is hired for birthdays and special occasions, and is also utilised for polling booths during election time," Ms Osborn said.

With more than 30 volunteers working tirelessly to keep the cogs turning, Ms Osborn urges holiday-goers from around the area to treat their families to a day out.

"For a town with a population of around 1000 people, we usually get around 8500 to 10,000 visitors that come through for the day," she said.

"Depending on the weather we're expecting around 9000 guests, and we're hopeful for fine but cloudy conditions."

The event boasts a large variety of fashion, local foods, variety stalls and much much more for a great family day out.

"I think it's the best thing to do over the Wide Bay Burnett over the weekend," she said.

"We've got beautiful food and great gift ideas.

"A lot of stallholders travel from Bundy, Hervey Bay, Byron Bay and Brisbane.

"Come down, have a wonder, enjoy an ice cream, have a swim at the beach, and enjoy a good family fun day, there's something for everybody."