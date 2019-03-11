Woodgate business keeps fireys buzzing during blaze

ONE business in Woodgate is thanking fireys the best way they know how, as crews continue to fight a fire burning in the Burrum Coast National Park.

More than a dozen Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are backburning and creating fire breaks throughout the park, which has already destroyed more than 5000 hectares of bushland since yesterday morning.

Emergency services first got called to the scene about 10.50am yesterday, with reports multiple fires were burning within the national park, which was later closed by Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) crews.

Woodgate Beach General Store owner Rose McKeown said her shop had opened early this morning to provide free coffee to the crews battling the blaze.

"Our firefighters have been there all night,” she said.

"I offered to be open early ... as a gesture for them to come and have a free coffee before they go.

"We all need caffeine to wake up and it's dangerous (when) you're fighting fires, it's not a safe thing, but you've also got to protect the people.”

Speaking to the NewsMail, Mrs McKeown said the general store provided lunch and staff had a big job ahead of them making dinner for the crews.

"Tonight we'll be cooking for 85 fighters. We'll be getting support from other firefighter volunteers from the outer area,” she said.

"I hope some of them have a time out and have a rest.

"I just hope nobody gets hurt, that's all I ask.”

Thirteen rural appliances, two command vehicles, five QPWS crews and two SES crews are currently working to get the fire under control.

