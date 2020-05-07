Woodford jail rocked by second death in just 12 hours

A second prisoner has died inside Woodford jail in just 12 hours

A second prisoner has died inside Woodford jail in just 12 hours

A PRISONER has been found dead in their cell at Woodford jail, just 12 hours after another inmate was found dead in a laundry.

The prisoner, 37, was found in a single occupancy cell with "obvious injuries" just before 4am today. His death is being treated as non-suspicious.

"Custodial Correctional Officers immediately commenced first aid on the man, including CPR, and QAS was called, however the man could not be revived, and he was declared deceased," Queensland Corrective Services said in a statement.

"CSIU (the Queensland Police Service Corrective Services Investigation Unit) is investigating the incident and Queensland Corrective Services will assist in preparing a report for the Coroner.

"Our condolences go out to his family and friends. Support is being provided to the officers involved in responding to the incident."

The prisoner's death follows another inmate's death yesterday.

The man, also aged 37, was found by jail staff just before 4pm in a laundry at the jail.

The Courier-Mail understands his death is being treated as suspicious.

"Custodial correctional staff immediately began first aid on the man, however he was unable to be revived," Queensland Corrective Services said in a statement.

Unique insights from Australia's ultimate political insider. Join Graham Richardson 8pm Wednesdays, Sky News. For more

"CSIU (the Queensland Police Service Corrective Services Investigation Unit) is investigating the incident, and Queensland Corrective Services will assist in the investigation and the preparation of a report to the coroner.

"His next of kin has been informed, and our condolences go to his family and friends."