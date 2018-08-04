Woodcrafters lasting friendship rises from 2011 flood

HANDY: Ipswich Woodcrafts Club president Neal McDonald with a collection of items made by the group.

HANDY: Ipswich Woodcrafts Club president Neal McDonald with a collection of items made by the group. Rob Williams

IN THE putrid aftermath of the 2011 Ipswich floods, help often came from afar as Queenslanders showed their true character.

For the Ipswich Woodcrafts Club, which sustained catastrophic damage in the environmental disaster, a huge and much-needed morale boost came from a group of like-minded individuals on the other side of Pumicestone Passage.

Realising the plight of their Ipswich cousins, the Bribie Woodcrafts Club not only donated machines to the Brassall workshop, but they also created an annual competition to help raise money.

Now in its eighth year, the Ipswich v Bribie Island contest is conducted on friendly terms and allows each club to show off its skill in wood turning, scroll sawing, carving and pyrography.

Ipswich Woodcrafts president Neal McDonald said tomorrow would be the first time the competition would be held at Ipswich's Brassall workshop at Swan St.

"The whole thing is friendly and while we run a few raffles, we don't worry about raising too much money - it's more about keeping that friendship and camaraderie going between the two groups," Mr McDonald said.

"They will send about 30 people out here on the bus and we'll have morning tea and lunch."

The theme for this year's competition is a Fishing Boat at a Jetty, with each club entering three teams to explore the nautical possibilities.

Ipswich Woodcrafts Club has more than 100 members, including a high percentage of women, who meet four times a week to practice their passion.

"People sometimes confuse us with the Men's Shed," Mr McDonald said.

"We are definitely open to women."