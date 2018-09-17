Woodchipper victim’s son wages estate war

THE son of a man allegedly fed through a woodchipper has launched legal action over his will, which was set to benefit one of the accused murderers.

The life of Nambour's Bruce Saunders was brought to a horrific end in November when his body entered an industrial-sized woodchipper on a rural property near Gympie.

Three charged

Victim Bruce Saunders

His former partner Sharon Graham, her boyfriend Greg Lee Roser and a third man Peter John Koenig have all been charged with Mr Saunders' murder.

The incident was initially treated as a freak accident until information, including Mr Saunders' will, was brought to the attention of detectives.

His partner and accussed killer Sharon Graham

Police allege Graham, 57, counselled Roser and Koenig to execute Mr Saunders, whose home Graham continued to live in after his death.

Roser, 59, of Deception Bay, and Koenig, 61, of Gympie, were present when first responders arrived to confront the "horrific" death scene on a property at Goomboorian.

Graham was not present with police set to allege she had taken the owner of the property out for the day.

Roser and Koenig claimed it was an accident that occurred as they cleared trees for the third weekend in a row to help out a recently widowed property owner.

The property owner was not involved in the alleged murder plot, police said.

Mr Saunders family have made an application to Queensland's Public Trustee to appoint an administrator.

Accused Peter Koenig

Lawyers acting on behalf of Blake Saunders have also lodged an application in the District Court.

It seeks provisions to be made out of Mr Saunders' estate for the "proper maintenance and support of Blake".

The estate is believed to be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Graham, Roser and Koenig were arrested in May.

Graham with co-accused Greg Lee Roser

They were all charged with murder and attempting to pervert the course of justice by providing a false version of events.

Police will allege Graham had been romantically involved with both Roser and Koenig.