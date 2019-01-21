Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ACCUSED: Gregory Roser and Sharon Graham.
ACCUSED: Gregory Roser and Sharon Graham.
News

Woodchipper murder case - more IT woes delay trial

Arthur Gorrie
by
21st Jan 2019 4:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have been given a new deadline to sort out IT problems plaguing the prosecution of the three Goomboorian wood-chipper murder accused.

Sharon Graham, 54, Gregory Lee Roser, 59, and Peter John Koenig, 62, are charged with murder and attempting to pervert justice over the death of Nambour man Bruce Saunders.

Police told Gympie Magistrates Court last month that lawyers for one of the accused were still unable to access some evidence provided on USB sticks.

Duty solicitor Elizabeth McAulay, acting as agent for the defence solicitors, said a second firm had reported the same problem.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said he wanted all information provided by the next mention date on March 4.

goomboorian gregory lee roser peteer john koenig sharon graham wiidchipper murder
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Big things for Bundy as Bill puts us on his radar

    premium_icon Big things for Bundy as Bill puts us on his radar

    Opinion Positive outlook for the region as Bill Shorten makes his way to Bundy.

    Passion for wine flows

    premium_icon Passion for wine flows

    News Dry conditions makes for great grape season

    Tender call out for Bundy water park

    premium_icon Tender call out for Bundy water park

    News Project set to make a splash

    • 21st Jan 2019 4:27 PM
    DONE WITH DUMPING: Councillor in a stink over gross find

    premium_icon DONE WITH DUMPING: Councillor in a stink over gross find

    Council News "They'd actually defecated in it and just left it lying there'

    • 21st Jan 2019 4:25 PM