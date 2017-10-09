Wood-carver and chainsaw artist returns home to Bundy

SCULPTING: Shane Christensen will carve a sea turtle in memory of his mentor Arthur Nobby Clark at the Bundaberg Wood and Craft Expo.

WHEN Shane Christensen believes in what he is carving it just flows, whether he uses a chisel or a chainsaw.

Christensen is a wood-carver and sculptor, based at Eumundi, who takes inspiration from his environment and nature.

At 38 years old he is fairly young for the stereotypical woodworker but the love he found more than twenty years ago, when he lived in Bundaberg, is something he would never lose.

His mentor was Bundaberg's late Arthur Nobby Clark, who past away in March and was best known for his Denizens of the Deep.

With Nobby in his thoughts Christensen will return to Bundaberg to give a live sculpting demonstration, for the Bundaberg Woodworkers Guild, on November 18-19.

"A friend of the family introduced me to Arthur Nobby Clark, to help inspire my creative nature, and learn some carving techniques," he said.

"Most of the sculptures I saw Arthur working on at the time, where of a marine life theme, his sea turtle was the most outstanding piece for me, I've always loved turtles."

A couple years ago, Christensen travelled to New Caledonia to participate in a sculpture festival, with various carvers from all over the pacific.

A master carver from Vanuatu taught him different techniques of carving, including traditional markings of sea turtles.

While he was there he was lucky enough to be involved with turtle monitoring with a local biologist.

They caught sea turtles, and checked for tags, recording the data - many of the turtles found in New Caledonia, had tags from Mon Repos.

"I've chosen to carve a sea turtle, in honour and respect for Nobby Clark, and his generosity to share his knowledge of carving, before he left this world," he said.

"I've carved a few Sea Turtles before, but I would like to include a couple of distinct techniques that Nobby showed me.

"When I believe in what I'm carving, it comes easily, it's almost automatic, I just let it happen."

His largest sculpture stands more then 2m in height and his smallest is relief carving which are suitable for wall hanging.

"I started carving with chisels, and progressed to Arbortech carving discs on grinders, and in the last year I've started using more chainsaws, to create larger sculptures," he said.

The Bundaberg Wood and Craft Expo 2017 will be held on November 18-19 at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct.