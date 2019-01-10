Wongs' golden era starts to wind down

FAMILY BUSINESS: Andrew Wong gives dad Kent Wong a hand behind the counter of Busy Bee Fish Bar on Targo St.

FAMILY BUSINESS: Andrew Wong gives dad Kent Wong a hand behind the counter of Busy Bee Fish Bar on Targo St. Katie Hall

THERE wouldn't be many people in Bundaberg that don't have a memory of biting into a hot and crispy golden chip from Busy Bee Fish Bar.

But longtime owners Kent and Lyn Wong know their days behind the fryer are coming to a close.

The pair, who have owned the chippery for more than 50 years, are planning to wind down business.

Son Andrew Wong says his parents aren't the type to "become idle”, however, and say they plan to work for as long as they can.

"Other people when they retire they become idle ... my parents like the business and it keeps them mentally and physically active,” Mr Wong said.

"It would be good for them when they retire, but sad because this has been their lifestyle for so many years, and they won't be able to see the people and regular customers.”

Growing up in the family business, Andrew saw first hand what it took to run a busy takeaway bar, and just how hard his parents worked.

It's something he says he has grown to appreciate over the years.

"Growing up, it was difficult because it was a seven day a week business,” Mr Wong said.

"Once we (siblings) were old enough we started helping in the shop, I know it all from the ground up.

"They gave everything to the business.”

He said it was incredible to see people he had grown up with return to the shop again and again.

"Dad and mum's regular customers and friends talk a lot (when they come in) about what's going on in their lives ... birthdays and holidays,” he said.

Andrew said it would take someone special to keep the Busy Bee Fish Bar name alive once his parents decide to retire.

As for what keeps bringing customers back for more, Andrew kept coy, saying it was a "secret recipe”.