A BOAT fuel container, two pairs of men's work shorts, a towel and pair of purple and white ladies sliders were reported stolen from a Walkervale address.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said between 8.30pm on Saturday and 7.30am Sunday, a number of people attended an address on High St, Walkervale and stolen property.

An investigation is underway.

If you have any information, contact police on 131 444 and quote reference QP2000081430.