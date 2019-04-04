Women's Premier League to be finalised this week

WE'RE BACK: Bingera's Emma Haack plays during the grand final in 2017 for the Wide Bay Premier League at Martens Oval.

WE'RE BACK: Bingera's Emma Haack plays during the grand final in 2017 for the Wide Bay Premier League at Martens Oval. Paul Donaldson BUN090917FOOT14

FOOTBALL: The Wide Bay Premier League for women is expected to be back next month.

The NewsMail can reveal the draw is set to be finalised this week for the competition that will return for the first time since 2017.

The season will start on May 3 and finish on June 29, which will see all sides play each other once over nine rounds of action.

There will be 10 teams involved including the six teams from the Fraser Coast Division 1 competition and four from the Bundaberg Division 1 competition.

Bingera, Brothers Aston Villa, The Waves and the United Park Eagles would represent Bundaberg in the competition.

Both local competitions will stop during the season and resume once the Wide Bay Premier League has finished.

There will be no finals with the winner to be determined by who finishes on top at the end of the regular season.

But Football Queensland Wide Bay administrative officer Peter Guest said a couple of issues still needed to be sorted out, which has delayed the draw release.

"A couple of clubs don't want to travel and don't want to play on Saturday,” Guest said.

"We're working with clubs to finalise that and make it happy for all parties.

"The Bundy teams though are all on board with it.”

The issue, according to Guest, is a couple of Fraser Coast sides not wanting to travel.

Guest said he was trying to cater to all sides but their might be some instances where teams will have to travel.

He hoped those sides would do it for the betterment of the women's game in the region.

"This competition is going to develop the women's game,” Guest said.

"It's going to empower girls to play and get more teams to play against each other.

"It's not a great ask for teams to travel a couple of weeks.

The draw is set to be released on the Football Queensland Wide Bay site this week.