Women's list revealed for Cyclefest

I'M BACK: Nicole Shields will compete at the Auswide Bank Cyclefest International next year. Mike Knott BUN120118CYCLING4

CYCLING: New Zealand teenagers Nicole Shields and Emily Shearman will be hoping the second time in Bundaberg is a charm, just like this year.

The duo have been named in one of the 12 Madison teams that will compete at the Auswide Bank Cyclefest International when it is held on February 15 and 16 at the Kevin Brogden Velodrome.

Both return after dominating the competition this year.

The duo won five of the seven elite women's races to show why they are among some of the best talent to come from across the ditch.

Shields and Shearman will compete for The Waves Sports Club but face some stiff competition.

Joining them is Commonwealth Games rider and Welsh rider Hayley Jones, who competes for the Auswide Bank.

Jones finished 20th in the points race at the games in Glasgow and she is also a junior world champion in the teams pursuit with Great Britain.

The 23-year-old will ride with another Welsh rider that hasn't been announced yet.

There will also be teams from Canada (Nine Network), Ireland (Triple M), Japan (Pure Blonde) and England (Bundaberg Regional Council) but no names have been unveiled.

On the Aussie front, junior track world titles bronze medallist Alex Martin Wallace will compete with the Takalvans team alongside Victorian Sam De Riter who is aiming to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

They will be joined by South Australian duo Maeve Plouffe and Sophie Edwards for Lindsay Rural with Plouffe the reigning Australian Madison champion after winning the title earlier this month.

There are also two teams from the Queensland Academy of Sport to be announced.

Finally, New Zealand pair Georgia Danford and Jesse Hodges will compete for the Baldwin Group.

The rest of the field is expected to be named next month with a list for the criterium, to be held on February 14, also set to be announced.