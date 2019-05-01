Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON THE RUN: Jess McCracken takes a run for Avondale Tigers against the Gin Gin Hawkettes in the first game of the NDRL Women's League Tag competition.
ON THE RUN: Jess McCracken takes a run for Avondale Tigers against the Gin Gin Hawkettes in the first game of the NDRL Women's League Tag competition. Robert N Redfern
Sport

Women's league tag kicks off

Mikayla Haupt
by
1st May 2019 2:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEAGUE TAG: Donning new jerseys, tags and teams, the Northern Districts Rugby League Women's League Tag competition kicked off with great success over the weekend.

Held at the Gin Gin grounds, inaugural winners the Avondale Tigers took to the field against the newly established team the Gin Gin Hawks.

Having remained undefeated in the six-match showcase last season, captain for the Tigers Shona Green said she was pleased with their victory.

The Tigers won the opening match 34-4.

Captain for the Hawks, Emma Collinson said with one training session together they had given their debut game a good crack.

"We had a lot of new, young girls come in to the game,” she said.

"A couple of the girls had played league before so that helped a little bit. A couple of girls were missing but they should all be back next game.

"It was great to get out there. It's good to have a team this year for Gin Gin because we didn't last year.”

She said to have three teams in the competition was better than two.

"All the girls seemed to have fun and they enjoyed it,” she said.

"I think next time, now that they know the structure of the game, it'll be a bit better.”

Collinson said they had about 16 or 17 girls signed on, aged from 15 years to women in their 40s.

"It's a good game, good atmosphere, and it was good to play either side of the boys' game as well,” she said.

Green said there were very little mistakes from the Avondale side in their first game of the season.

"Our first game went great and I couldn't be happier with the team's efforts and the way everyone played,” she said.

"A few of our combinations were starting to click, and our defensive efforts were very good.

At the next WLT game the Hawks will take on the Agnes Water Marlins at South Kolan on May 19.

avondale tigers bundaberg sport gin gin hawks ndrl northern districts rugby league sport women's league tag
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Cane farmer's Thai widow given family home, $50k

    premium_icon Cane farmer's Thai widow given family home, $50k

    Offbeat SOMETIMES a loss in court can be just as good as a win. That appears to have been the case for the Thai wife of a successful Bundaberg cane farmer.

    WEATHER: Storms on the way for Bundaberg

    premium_icon WEATHER: Storms on the way for Bundaberg

    Weather Bundaberg has seen some shower activity with more set to come.

    Local invention marks major milestone

    premium_icon Local invention marks major milestone

    Business Innovative Toft Bros at cutting edge of industry