Women's league tag kicks off

ON THE RUN: Jess McCracken takes a run for Avondale Tigers against the Gin Gin Hawkettes in the first game of the NDRL Women's League Tag competition. Robert N Redfern

LEAGUE TAG: Donning new jerseys, tags and teams, the Northern Districts Rugby League Women's League Tag competition kicked off with great success over the weekend.

Held at the Gin Gin grounds, inaugural winners the Avondale Tigers took to the field against the newly established team the Gin Gin Hawks.

Having remained undefeated in the six-match showcase last season, captain for the Tigers Shona Green said she was pleased with their victory.

The Tigers won the opening match 34-4.

Captain for the Hawks, Emma Collinson said with one training session together they had given their debut game a good crack.

"We had a lot of new, young girls come in to the game,” she said.

"A couple of the girls had played league before so that helped a little bit. A couple of girls were missing but they should all be back next game.

"It was great to get out there. It's good to have a team this year for Gin Gin because we didn't last year.”

She said to have three teams in the competition was better than two.

"All the girls seemed to have fun and they enjoyed it,” she said.

"I think next time, now that they know the structure of the game, it'll be a bit better.”

Collinson said they had about 16 or 17 girls signed on, aged from 15 years to women in their 40s.

"It's a good game, good atmosphere, and it was good to play either side of the boys' game as well,” she said.

Green said there were very little mistakes from the Avondale side in their first game of the season.

"Our first game went great and I couldn't be happier with the team's efforts and the way everyone played,” she said.

"A few of our combinations were starting to click, and our defensive efforts were very good.

At the next WLT game the Hawks will take on the Agnes Water Marlins at South Kolan on May 19.