The Waves' Kayla Osborn. The club will host next year's grand final. Matthew McInerney
Women's grand final to be held in Bundy

Shane Jones
27th Dec 2018 11:27 AM
AUSSIE RULES: Bundaberg will host its first ever AFL Wide Bay women's grand final when the competition resumes next year.

The competition confirmed the Rum City would host the decider after Hervey Bay held the first grand final this season.

The Hervey Bay Bombers defeated The Waves to secure the inaugural title.

AFL Wide Bay president Anthony Stothard said the choice falls into line with the men's decider, which is held in one region every year regardless of who makes it.

"The Waves will be hosting next year's women's grand final,” he said.

Stothard said that will be held alongside a men's game but the teams for that clash have been undecided with no draw released yet.

The men's and women's draw was meant to be sorted out before Christmas after clubs put in the paperwork to determine how many teams they would enter.

The paperwork is back to AFL Wide Bay with all five men's sides putting in a seniors and reserves team.

But Stothard revealed with the competition organiser on holidays the draw now won't be done until the new year.

A draft draw has been sent to clubs with each side at the moment, according to Stothard, playing each other four times.

Stothard said that might change with some clubs unhappy about certain things in the draw.

AFL Wide Bay did confirm that the traditional Anzac Day matches will be held in Hervey Bay on April 25.

It is the third season in a row that Bundy has not hosted it.

The draw should be released publicly on January 10.

