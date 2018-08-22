Women's game to lead up grand final

GAME ON: Shona Green runs in a try for Avondale.

Women's League: In the last of the six-game showcase event introduced by the Northern Districts Rugby League is set to preview the men's grand final match on Sunday.

The Women's League Tag competition will see the female Avondale Tigers take on the Agnes Water Marlins in the second game of the day at 1.30pm, rather than the first.

Secretary of the NDRL and Marlins player Kym McIntosh said the women have been having a great time playing, with many eager to take the field in the finals this weekend.

McIntosh said that by having the women's match later in the day, they are hoping more people would be able to watch and be inspired to join - particularly the younger girls.

"The aim is to build it up again next year,” she said.

"Agnes will definitely have one team next year, hopefully two.”

McIntosh said she hoped more clubs would come on board to see the women's competition grow.

Avondale Tigers' Shona Green said all the girls had improved each week.

"Combinations have started to jell really well and our communication with our attack and defence has been really great,” Green said.

"Even though the northern distracts game has been the start of a new competition for the girls, I can say on behalf everyone the game has brought so much fun, laughter and friendships between both Agnes and Avondale.”

Green said the girls were excited to play in the grand final in Miriam Vale, and hoped to take out the competition with a clean winning streak.

In the men's competition, Avondale and Agnes Water will go head-to-head for the Slean Cup, in the first match of the day at noon.

While the grand final will see South Kolan take on Miriam Vale at 3pm.

The finals will be held at the Gary Larson Oval in Miriam Vale on Sunday, August 26. Gates open at 11am.