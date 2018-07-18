Women's competition big hit for players and teams

TRY: Avondale's Shona Green scores at the end of the first ever game of women's league tag in the NDRL.

TRY: Avondale's Shona Green scores at the end of the first ever game of women's league tag in the NDRL. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: The scoreboard did not matter for Agnes Water in the first ever women's league tag match in the Northern Districts Rugby League.

History was created on Sunday with the NDRL hosting its first ever women's match in the competition's 54-year history.

Avondale took on Agnes Water in the first season of women's league tag with the Tigers winning 13-1.

The Tigers, with pace in the middle and the wing, got on top of the Marlins in a game that saw players rip tags from players instead of tackle.

"It was great, just a bit of fun, none of us girls have played league or league tag before so it was good,” Agnes Water captain Natasha Price said.

"I think we improved as we went along, we'll get better as the weeks come along.”

Price said it was good to score and expected the results to be closer as they face Avondale again over the next five weeks.

Tigers captain Shona Green admitted she was shocked at the final scoreline.

"It was surprising that we won, we had 11 players, they had 20,” she said.

"We thought we'd be tired in the game. Most of us tried to conserve our energy and go from there.”

The Tigers are coached by fellow Avondale men's player Andrew Filo.

He guided the Past Brothers to the Bundaberg Rugby League women's title last year.

"He's been really good, trying to get everyone on board with the same technique and everything,” Green said.

"We've had a good outcome so far, so we'll see what the next games bring.”

Nothern Districts Rugby League secretary Kym McIntosh, who also played for the Marlins, said the league would only build from the first match.

"There were a lot of people here today (Sunday) so that was really good to see,” she said.

"I really hope it builds momentum and all teams can field sides.”

Avondale plays Agnes Water this weekend at Tegege Oval.