Women’s AFL competition kicking off this weekend

THE first round of the AFL Wide Bay women’s competition is set to kick off this Saturday.

Takalvans Bundaberg owner Dale Rethamel said the business was jumping on-board as a sponsor of the competition.

“We’ve been a long-time sponsor of Wide Bay AFL but to be involved with the ladies now and to help that competition along, we’re very, very excited about it,” Rethamel said.

“Last year was absolutely magical, the number of people that attended the grand final was spectacular, it was more than anyone could of imagined.

“And the performance from the girls – a very high level of football – and everyone was just so happy with the competition.”

He said the smaller competitions needed the support of sponsors to get off the ground, but for it to really shine, the community needed to get behind it.

“It’s good to support the ladies AFL because it’s a growing form of the league in the region,” he said.

“Without sponsors, the league just can’t support the ladies, so to come on board and help facilitate the ladies is a really big things for us.

“We love sponsoring things in the local community, and we love it when people give back to the local community because obviously strong local communities enable strong local sports and community organisations.

“We’d love to see the ladies competition continue to grow, and we’d love to see the local community support it like they did last year and go out and watch the games.”

AFL Wide Bay Community Partnerships Co-ordinator Mark Mason said the competition had been growing bigger and better every year, and only gained popularity.

“Absolutely wrapped to have another season starting of the 2020 Takalvans AFL Wide Bay women’s competition,” Mason said.

“The season’s been growing bigger and better every year, year on year, and this year the girls wanted it, so we gave it to them.

“They’ve got an extra two weeks of competition this year, made the season longer.

“We’re starting a bit earlier so the girls can get back and play other winter sports that they’re involved with.”

He said the organisation was glad to be part of the national growth in women’s sport and welcomed the sponsorship of Takalvans.

“We’ve seen nationally that women’s sport in general – not only in AFL but in general – has grown a lot over the last three to five years and we want to be part of that growth market,” he said.

“The participants that we’ve had playing the game – the growth in the participants year on year has been the proof in the pudding for that.”

And while things have been running smoothly so far for the competition in Bundy, the Maryborough team has pulled out, resulting in bye games once per week.

“It’s unfortunate that Maryborough isn’t in the competition this year – and look, I’m not sure what it is with the Maryborough community, but we saw a couple of clubs last season in various other formats of sport fade away,” Mason said.

“If the Maryborough people don’t get behind their local sporting teams, they won’t have any sporting teams in the future – so we’d really like to see Maryborough get behind some of their local sporting clubs and community organisations.”

He was confident the Bundy girls could be in it to win it this season, believing they might even trump the Hervey Bay teams, all things going well.

“They’re certainly well-drilled Hervey Bay, that’s a stronghold for Australian rules football in our region so it will be difficult to beat the Bombers side – but they’re the leaders and they’re targeted now,” he said.

“It’s up to everyone else to catch then, and I think we’ll see that it’s harder to get better when you’re already the best than what it is to be second or third best and to improve – so I’ve got no doubts that the other clubs are coming for them.”

But he said getting the competition off the ground in the first place was the result of continued friendship and sponsorship with Takalvans.

“Absolutely fantastic to have Takalvans on-board,” Mason said.

“They’ve been on the journey with us since we first started this format in the women’s comp and both with our rep football as well.

“Dale does a lot for the local community and it’s great to be involved with such a distinguished organisation and have them on board and part of our community.”

Waves Eagles captain Bethany Gapes said her team was keen to get underway after a long break from playing AFL.

“Excited for the season to start – we’ve been waiting a long time for it to start again,” Gapes said.

“With such a big gap between the seasons its good to get it starting again.”

And while the side has a few new faces, she said they’ve taken to the game very quick.

“A lot of girls are working hard and we’ve a few new girls this year that’ll keep us in the works,” she said.

“They’re pretty quick learners to be honest.”

Brothers Bulldogs captain Georgia Halpin wasn’t overly disappointed with their first game being a bye after Maryborough pulled out of the competition, saying it gave the side more time to prepare and evaluate other teams.

But she said the Bulldogs were tugging at the leash to get going in Round 2.

“Yeah really excited, can’t wait,” she said.

“It gives us a bit more time to prepare for the season and check out what the other teams are like – so it’s good preparation.”

Like the Waves Eagles, there’s a few new players coming to the side this season.

“We have a couple of young players that have played AFL before which is really good,” she said.

“And then a couple of players that are quite athletic – haven’t played AFL before – but they’re picking up the sport really easily.”

The Across the Waves Eagles will face off against the Hervey Bay Bombers this Saturday on the Bombers home ground. The Bulldogs have a bye.

Next weekend the Bulldogs will play Bay Power on the Bulldogs home ground and the Eagles will have a bye.