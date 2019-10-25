Women sitting in car charged with drug offences

DRUG CHARGES: A woman, 24, was charged with failing to safely dispose of a syringe.

TWO women have been charged by police for allegedly being in possession of drugs and failing to safely dispose of syringes.

About 10.30am Thursday, police came across the women, aged 45 and 24, sitting in a red Holden Commodore under the bridge on Adina St in Bundaberg North.

During the search, what is alleged to be marijuana was found in the 45-year-old’s handbag.

The also allegedly found the 25-year-old in possession of uncapped syringes.

The 45-year-old woman was charged with possession of a dangerous drug.

They are both due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on November 15.