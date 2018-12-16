Menu
Jade Hucman, 26, and Chloe Peterson, 27 who are prisoners at the Helana Jones Community Correctional Centre in Albion, were reported missing from the centre around 10pm.
Crime

Women prisoners flee facility

by Thomas Morgan
16th Dec 2018 9:00 AM

POLICE are hunting two prisoners who escaped from a correctional facility on Brisbane's inner-north on Saturday evening.

26-year-old Jade Hucman and 27-year-old Chloe Peterson were reported missing from the Helana Jones Community Correctional Centre in Albion at 10pm.

Police urged anyone with information on their whereabouts or any eyewitnesses to their escape to call authorities immediately.

"Jade is described as having a fair complexion, is about 163cm tall, is of a slim build with black hair, brown eyes and has tattoos on her right arm, right hand and right leg," a Police statement said.

"Chloe is described as having an olive complexion, is about 160cm tall, is of a large build with dark brown hair, brown eyes and has tattoos on both arms and her right leg," it said.

The Helena Jones Community Correctional Centre is described on the Corrective Services website as being "low-security," accommodating low-risk female prisoners.

