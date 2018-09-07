Women out to stop Bros in women's decider

The Waves team that will take on Past Brothers tomorrow in the women's Bundaberg Rugby League grand final.

The Waves team that will take on Past Brothers tomorrow in the women's Bundaberg Rugby League grand final. Dani Simpson

LEAGUE: They might be underdogs but The Waves coach Mandy Olbrech is confident Past Brothers' run can end.

The Waves will face the Brethren tomorrow in the Bundaberg Rugby League women's competition looking to stop the side from winning its seventh premiership in the past eight seasons.

Past Brothers are the only Bundaberg side to win the competition since its inception.

But Olbrech believes that can change.

"Most of the time the psychology of beating Past Brothers has got to them (The Waves),” she said.

"But about six weeks ago I saw a shift that suggested we have a chance.

"I told the girls I can see the belief that you can win, but you've got to put it together now.”

The belief came after the side's last match against Past Brothers.

The side has lost all four matches to the Brethren this year, but got to within 12 in the last match in round 15.

"We had 13 players and that was it, no subs,” Olbrech said.

"The girls got the hint then that 'hey, if we can get that close with no subs, what can we do with more players on the bench'.”

The side will have six on the bench for the contest.

Olbrech said the focus for the side was making sure the game was played on its terms.

"We need to hold the ball and not panic with it,” she said.

The final starts at 10.30am.