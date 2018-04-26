Menu
OUT IN FRONT: Women take the lead at the Childers Anzac Day march yesterday.
Mikayla Haupt
Women lead march in Childers

26th Apr 2018 5:48 AM

FOR the first time women led the Anzac March in Childers and all throughout our great nation.

Local ladies Patricia Fuller and Colleen Preece were sporting the World War I Voluntary Aid Detachments uniform yesterday in tribute of all the women who served, particularly those under the Red Cross.

However, the fact that she and many other women such as Lesley Behan would led the march in Childers was a pleasant surprise when they arrived at the parade yesterday.

"It was a big surprise to be up the front this year,” she said.

"It's been really special for women all over to be leading the march.

"We are wearing these WWI uniforms in honour of the women from 1914.”

Ms Fuller said the women in 1914 would go beyond helping sick soldiers when they came home sick.

"They worked in hospitals, drove ambulances - any of the jobs that needed to get done, they'd do it”.

Veterans taking part in yesterday's march told the NewsMail that they thought d it was fantastic women were getting "respect and recognition” they deserved for their efforts throughout times of conflict.

For more photos from the Childers parade, visit www.news-mail.com.au.

