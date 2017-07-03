Women involved in jewellery heist

A man has been robbed of his gold jewellery by two women he befriended.

TWO Bundaberg women have taken advantage of a friendly man whose love for gold chains saw him caught up in a jewellery heist.

Sarah Winchester and Amelia-Jasmine Bessant-Probert befriended the man then days later were involved in the robbery of his jewels.

Their accomplice, a knife-wielding man, robbed their new friend of his gold in his Bundaberg home late at night while the two women were outside waiting in the getaway car.

Winchester, 36, from Bargara, and Bessant-Probert, 23, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to burglary by break in the night, and robbery with violence on October 10 last year.

Bessant-Probert also pleaded guilty to six lesser offences including two counts of stealing, obstructing police, having dangerous drugs, failing to take precautions with used needle/syringe, and possession of suspected stolen property.

Prosecutor David Nardone said the women met the man three days before the burglary and visited his house.

He appeared to have a lot of jewellery and even let one of the women borrow a piece.

In the early hours of October 10 the women and a man went to his house, where he was sleeping on a lounge chair.

Glass louvres were removed for the man to gain entry, Mr Nardone said, however the women were unaware he was armed.

The intruder confronted the man and demanded his gold jewellery, grabbing the necklace he was wearing. A ring and bag with money was also taken.

The intruder ran to the car where the women were waiting and they drove off.

Mr Nardone said the car was captured on CCTV and police searched the homes of Bessant-Probert and Winchester, locating nearly all the stolen property.

"The man says Winchester offered him $1000 to do it and says both of them helped remove the louvres,” Mr Nardone said.

"Their version to police painted them as innocent.”

Mr Nardone said the male offender, aged 31, was previously sentenced for his role in the crime.

Barrister Peter Richards for Bessant-Probert said she began using ice just six months before the burglary following a relationship breakdown.

"Her addiction to ice explains it (offences) not excuses it,” he said.

Judge Shanahan sentenced both women to three years jail for the serious offences.

With 261 days already served, he ordered their immediate release to supervised parole for two years and four months.