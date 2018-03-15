Women give the gift of dignity to Vietnamese girls

The five Bundaberg women in Vietnam distributing the hygiene packs.

The five Bundaberg women in Vietnam distributing the hygiene packs. Ashley Clark

IT WAS a trip to a Bali yoga retreat for health and wellness that bonded five Bundaberg women and, 12 months on, the group has just completed another trip focused on helping others.

Tracey McPhee from Alowishus, Tanya O'Shea from Impact Community Services, Julia Webster from Couture Brow and Beauty, Sarah Driver of PRD Nationwide Bundaberg and Sue Piper of Piper Family Farms recently completed a 10-day trip to Hoi An in Vietnam.

"While the City of Lanterns did not disappoint with its rich history, old-town charm, cycling day tours and lantern-lined streets, the highlight of the trip was a visit to the Quang Nam Orphans and Disabled Children Centre,” Ms O'Shea said.

"The purpose of the visit was to deliver 50 Days for Girls sustainable hygiene packs arranged by Tracey McPhee.

"Tracey raised $500 in donations from within the Bundaberg community to contribute towards the packs, in addition to arranging the visit with the orphanage.”

Ms O'Shea said the women used Google Translate to share the benefits of the hygiene packs with the non-English speaking girls and staff.

"The remainder of the packs were disbursed to Streets Restaurant and Cafe - a local charity providing employment and training opportunities for homeless youth,” she said.

Ms O'Shea said although the travellers weren't all friends prior to meeting last year in Bali, the five women had committed to regular group catch-ups.

The women have met once a month for a morning of exercise and breakfast, sharing experiences, stories and the latest motivational videos.