Women get prime time for next year's BRL

ON THE RUN: Isis Devils player Sheree Jewess in action for the team last year. She played this season with the club now looking for new players to play next season so they can compete. Paul Donaldson BUN100917WRUG8

LEAGUE: Bundaberg Rugby League fans could be in for a treat next year if they want to see women play the sport under lights at Salter Oval.

The NewsMail can reveal one game in the BRL women's competition will be held as the stand alone main game at the venue during next year's competition.

A date hasn't been announced as yet but it is likely to correspond with Women in League round when it is held.

The recommendation, done by Past Brothers, was voted in last Sunday at the BRL board meeting with a majority of support.

There could also be a second game in Hervey Bay with its president Jim Russell outlining he would like to make one of their home games the main game as well.

The club would need approval from the competing club and the BRL but that is likely to happen.

The only sticking point to both games comes from whether the competition will exist next year.

Last year's premiers Past Brothers, The Waves and Hervey Bay have confirmed they will enter the competition but there is doubt over Isis.

BRL chairman Mike Ireland said if three teams commit the competition won't happen as the Queensland Rugby League Central Division has a requirement for four teams to enter before it is formed.

Isis president John Cole said at Sunday's meeting that the club was struggling to find players for next season.

"I've put the feelers out and seen what was available,” he said.

"I've had a bit of response but not too much so far.”

Cole hasn't appointed a coach and admits the nominations were low for the position.

He said the other problem lies with players from Childers.

"Thing is we struggle to get the local girls, we had one play last season,” Cole said.

"Our girls come from Biggenden, Cherbourg and other areas to play.”

Cole said he lost a few players late last year to injury, work commitments and them moving away and was worried the loss of them could lead to the side being short next year.

He's hoping a call out can help the team because the club wants to keep the women's team going.

"It costs us roughly $10,000 to run the women's team,” he said.

"This includes travel costs to allow players to come and play.

"But for us I'm not looking at it from a cost, we want the girls to play and come back to play.

"When the men's team was going bad it was the women that kept the club going with their success. It's important to us.”

If you can help, you can contact John on 0409274620 or contact the club - Isis Devils Rugby League - on Facebook.