Women gathering from afar for competition and fun
THERE were cakes, floral arrangements and craft galore at today's CWA Burnett Division annual meeting and contest day.
Ladies made their way to the North Progress Hall from as far as Maryborough and Eidsvold for the special event.
Hinkler branch president Shirley Baldwin said the day was a big success.
The keen flower arranger entered 11 floral categories and came first in nine and second in two.
Mrs Baldwin decided to dabble in floral art after a long history of entering cooking comps in the CWA.
"There were prizes for art and then they had all the cookery and that went to various people in various towns,” she said.
"It brings the whole division together.”
Mrs Baldwin said anyone wanting to join the CWA would be surprised by the work they did both locally and globally - one of their latest efforts has been aiding a charity for abandoned African children.
"We do a lot of things behind the scenes that people know nothing about,” she said.
"Every year we study a different country. This year was Germany.”
Mrs Baldwin encouraged locals to turn up at their cent sales held on the fourth Saturday of every month, except December when it will be held on the second Saturday.
The events are held at the North Progress Hall.
Mrs Baldwin said the more people participated, the more people they could help.
"All the money we raise we always give out,” she said.
To find out more, call Mrs Baldwin on 0403 880 059.