Women gathering from afar for competition and fun

STEAMED PLUM PUDDING: Lyn Kelman with a couple of her winners at yesterday's CWA contest day.

STEAMED PLUM PUDDING: Lyn Kelman with a couple of her winners at yesterday's CWA contest day. Mike Knott BUN310818CWA4

THERE were cakes, floral arrangements and craft galore at today's CWA Burnett Division annual meeting and contest day.

Ladies made their way to the North Progress Hall from as far as Maryborough and Eidsvold for the special event.

Cae Adams with her lemon cake which was one of seven first place awards she won for baking . Mike Knott BUN310818CWA3

Hinkler branch president Shirley Baldwin said the day was a big success.

The keen flower arranger entered 11 floral categories and came first in nine and second in two.

Phillipa Jones won second prize for her foliage arrangement. Mike Knott BUN310818CWA9

Mrs Baldwin decided to dabble in floral art after a long history of entering cooking comps in the CWA.

"There were prizes for art and then they had all the cookery and that went to various people in various towns,” she said.

Shirley Baldwin had nine first prize awards in floral art . Mike Knott BUN310818CWA7

"It brings the whole division together.”

Mrs Baldwin said anyone wanting to join the CWA would be surprised by the work they did both locally and globally - one of their latest efforts has been aiding a charity for abandoned African children.

June Close holding her succulents with wood entry in floral art. Mike Knott BUN310818CWA8

"We do a lot of things behind the scenes that people know nothing about,” she said.

"Every year we study a different country. This year was Germany.”

Isla Vucurovic with her entry in the international colouring-in competition for Prep. Mike Knott BUN310818CWA1

Mrs Baldwin encouraged locals to turn up at their cent sales held on the fourth Saturday of every month, except December when it will be held on the second Saturday.

The events are held at the North Progress Hall.

Wendy Driver gained first place for her project book on Germany. Mike Knott BUN310818CWA2

Mrs Baldwin said the more people participated, the more people they could help.

"All the money we raise we always give out,” she said.

Rita MacDonald with her first place in the any other slice category. Mike Knott BUN310818CWA5

To find out more, call Mrs Baldwin on 0403 880 059.