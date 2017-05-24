Two charged in relation to dog that was 'boiled alive'

TWO women have been charged after a dog that was allegedly tied to a clothesline at a property in Urangan died from heat stress in February.

The women were charged with failure to provide adequate living conditions and failure to provide adequate food and water.

The female dog was allegedly tied to to a clothesline in the full sun and had no access to water.

At the time RSPCA inspector Penny Flaherty spoke to the Chronicle and urged people to be vigilant when it came to protecting their pets from the heat.

RSPCA chief inspector Daniel Young said no dog should be tethered as a permanent method of containment.

RSPCA Queensland received a record number of calls relating to heat stress over the summer period.

In one week there were 28 calls about animals being left in cars, 62 regarding animals with little to no shade and 110 with insufficient water.

RSPCA Qld received a record number of calls relating to heat stress this summer.

In one week there were 28 calls about animals being left in hot cars, 62 regarding animals with little or no shade and 110 with insufficient water.

There were also a large number of calls relating to dogs that were tethered in the back yard with no access to shade and water.

"No dog should be tethered as a permanent method of containment," RSPCA Qld's Chief Inspector Daniel Young said.

"We believe that having animals tethered for extended periods is completely inappropriate. If people are looking to adopt a dog they need to first ensure they have the appropriate means to contain the animal. In other words, suitable fencing.

"The death of this particular dog could have been avoided if it was not tethered and sadly this isn't the first and won't be the last if people continue to ignore the dangers, particularly during the hotter months.

"Tethering a dog for prolonged periods is inhumane," he said.

