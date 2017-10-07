WOMEN are leading the way within our health service, representing 76% of the workforce.

Women also make up 50% of the executive management positions and five of the nine board positions.

The workforce is made up of 3616 staff members, with 412 new employees hired during the past financial year. But the service also lost 555 staff members, including 197 nursing staff.

There was an overall turnover representing 15.3% of total staff.

Nursing staff make up the bulk of the workforce (1444) followed by managerial and clerical (524) and operational (422).

A typical employee is a 56-year-old woman.

WBHHS employed 48 people who identified as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, equating to 1.44%, which is lower than the Public Service Commission target of 2.4% but an improvement on last year's figure of 1.13%.

It also employs 340 employees from a non-English speaking background and 79 employees with a disability.

Hospitals meeting targets

BUNDABERG Hospital remains the top-performing hospital in the state for emergency service targets, with more than 100,000 patients presenting at emergency wards throughout the Wide Bay in the past year.

Figures in the Wide Bay Hospital and Health annual report showed 115,803 emergency presentations in the year to June 30, up 0.1% from the previous year.

It capped a strong year for the health service with no patients waiting longer than clinically recommended times for specialist appointments, a first for the service.

WBHHS chief executive Adrian Pennington said he was particularly proud of the achievements in clinical outcomes highlighted in the report.

"To be able to say that we had no specialist outpatient waiting beyond their clinically recommended time is a remarkable accomplishment,” Mr Pennington said.

"It's the first time WBHHS has been able to deliver this result and it's a tribute to the relentless energy and dedication of our doctors, nurses, administration staff and managers who work in our various specialist outpatient departments across the Wide Bay.”

Elective surgery waiting times sit at 100% for all three categories, well within state targets.

"Not only that, our longest wait for Category 3 elective procedures is six months - half the state benchmark,” Mr Pennington said.

Another relatively new area seeing tremendous growth is telehealth.

There were 5155 telehealth appointments this past financial year compared to 3745 for the year before, an increase of 37.7%.

The telehealth model was expanded into chemotherapy services, which allowed eligible patients to access treatment from rural facilities.

In the face of increasing demand on our health services, telehealth is viewed by WBHHS as a way to alleviate that pressure.

In Bundaberg, most patients have their endoscopy within four weeks, including category six patients whose target time is 12 months.

As reported in July, Bundaberg Hospital will receive $6.8 million to deliver more endoscopies, as part of a State Government blitz.

Fewer babies were born with only 1842 births during the past year compared to 1964 the previous year.

Health facilities across Wide Bay saw an 11.5% jump in cancer care appointments (30,861), an 11.9% increase in dental visits (89,059) a 3.9% rise in outpatient appointments (406,458) and a 2.9% increase in operations performed (14,458).

Mr Pennington said the health services had made enormous strides in its oral health waiting lists.

"No patient is now waiting beyond their recommended timeframe and we halved the denture waiting list across the region,” Mr Pennington said.

"It has been a year of great achievement and I want to thank all our staff for their dedication and commitment to WBHHS and its patients.

"I am confident that together we will continue to build a health service that provides outstanding health care for our local communities across Wide Bay.”

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Adrian Pennington and board chairwoman Peta Jamieson.

Crunching the numbers

WIDE BAY Hospital and Health Service managed to turn around a $14.1 million deficit last year into a $10.7 million operating surplus this year.

The surplus has been directed to repaying the deficit, leaving WBHHS with an accumulated deficit of $3.1 million.

The report outlines that this was achieved through a series of financial plans, a reduction in the use of expensive locum doctors and the renegotiation of partnership contracts within cardiology, ophthalmology and radiation oncology.

"It's an extraordinary annual report because the outstanding numbers within it translate to real and positive health outcomes for people across Wide Bay,” Wide Bay Hospital and Health board chairwoman Peta Jamieson said.

"In an environment where demand is increasing all the time, our teams have delivered record performance and expanded partnership agreements giving local access to specialist services such as cardiac angiography and cataract surgery.”

Ms Jamieson, who became chairwoman in December 2016, herself earned $79,000 and attended 22 out of 26 board and committee meetings.

Chief executive Adrian Pennington earned $434,000 but the highest earner within the service was district director of medical services Greg Coffey who earned a tidy sum of $597,000.