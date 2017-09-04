28°
Woman's warning after mobile phone scam

SCAM ALERT: If you receive an sms saying you have won a lottery draw, be careful it's a scam.
Emma Reid
by

A BUNDABERG woman is warning mobile phone users to be aware of SMS scams.

It was just after 5am when her mobile phone started buzzing, and thinking it was her alarm, she hit the phone to silence it.

It wasn't until late in the morning she read the message which said she had won a million dollars.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said it was the early morning buzz which first had her concerned.

But she was worried if an elderly or vulnerable person was to receive it they may be sucked in to the scam.

Six hours after the initial SMS, the woman's mobile was sent another message, this time from ScamAlert.

The message read: "You may have received a text message earlier today regarding a lottery. Please ignore it, it is a scam.”

Looking into the report, the NewsMail found SMS lottery scams were common.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority has had increased reports about SMS lottery scams.

It said consumers who received a message of this nature, or a variation of it, should ignore and delete it.

SMS spam and scam messages can be reported to the ACMA by forwarding them to 0429 999 888.

The ACMA has further advice about protecting your identity online and common scams, or visit the ACCC's ScamWatch website for more information on how to avoid scams.

