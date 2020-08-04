Menu
A woman has faced court after attacking a waitress at a Kilcoy cafe. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Woman’s violent rampage over a coffee

by Kara Sonter
3rd Aug 2020 9:56 AM
A woman who attacked a waitress after complaining about her coffee has been sentenced in Caboolture Magistrates Court.

Durack resident Rebecca Jane Wheeldon was at the Lookout Milkbar in Kilcoy when she started calling the woman a "stupid sl*t" during her attack.

The court heard Wheeldon grabbed the woman by the throat and started pushing her backwards before hitting her with an empty shopping bag before being told to leave the shop.

A short time later, the court heard, Wheeldon entered the Kilcoy IGA where violence erupted again.

The court heard Wheeldon had asked a staff member for a packet of cigarettes and lost her temper when she was asked to order them from the service counter.

The court heard Wheeldon yelling in the store before a shopper tried to calm her down.

Wheeldon, however, responded by punching the woman in the head.

Magistrate Peter Hasted heard 49-year-old Wheeldon could hardly recall the incident and had suffered a brain injury the result of a horse riding accident which had affected her memory.

"This was no doubt quite frightening to the victims," Magistrate Hasted said.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and was fined $1500 for each count.

No conviction was recorded.

"This is not something that is given out lightly," Magistrate Hasted said.

kilcoy qld crime

