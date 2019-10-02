Woman’s SPER debt skyrockets after shop steal

WHEN Melissa Jane Lucas walked into Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday morning she already had a SPER debt of $10,000.

By the time she left the courthouse, a further $699 had been added.

Lucas pleaded guilty to two charges of stealing after a previous conviction of attempted fraud and obstruct police.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Macushla Pattinson told the court on March 4 Lucas attempted to get a refund on a bike from Kmart in the Hinkler Central shopping centre.

The court was told the 43-year-old took the item off the shelf and tried to use an old receipt to get a refund on it.

Upon questioning, Lucas was denied the refund.

However, her offending didn’t stop there.

On June 9, Lee stole clothes, towels and bed sheets from Target in the CBD.

Sen-Constable Pattinson told the court Lucas put the items in a black plastic box that was in her trolley before leaving the store without intending to pay for them.

Then on June 15, Lucas stole a knife block worth $699 from the Robin’s Kitchen store in Hinkler Central.

On March 9, police attended Lucas’s home as part of an investigation.

Lucas tried to resist being restrained and was charged with obstructing police.

Lucas’s lawyer told the court she had been out of work for some time and as a result was receiving money from Centrelink as her income.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan took into account Lucas’s guilty plea and her personal situation.

She also took into account the fact three of the four charges were offences of dishonesty.

“It’s clear to me money is an issue for you, these offences aren’t examples of greed,” she said.

Lucas was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for 12 months, for the stealing and fraud charges.

For obstructing police she was convicted and not further punished.

She was also ordered to pay $699 restitution.