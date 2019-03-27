Woman's shock at passenger's sex act on Tilt Train

SHOCKING: Kathy Robertson-Cipak managed to take a photo of the man.

SHOCKING: Kathy Robertson-Cipak managed to take a photo of the man. Contributed

"PLEASE God, please see my message...”

That's how Kathy Robertson-Cipak said started her plea to Queensland Rail when she discovered a man sitting near her was performing a sex act on the Tilt Train.

Ms Robertson-Cipak boarded the train in Miriam Vale yesterday, heading to Brisbane for surgery, and the last thing she needed was for someone to board in Bundaberg and start "playing with his genitals”.

She said initially she thought he had pubic lice, but as it continued she said it became apparent that wasn't the case.

Having never experienced anything like it in her life, Ms Robertson-Cipak said, while she was terrified, she thought no one would believe her without proof.

"I took a photo... (he's) just smug looking at me,” she said.

"I was scared shitless.”

She said she was texting her husband and Queensland Rail while on the train in the hopes someone would see her message and intervene.

"I couldn't call out to anyone - (they were) all elderly,” she said.

"I froze.”

Ms Robertson-Cipak said she "normally I'd have got up and smashed him” but found she was paralysed by shock during the incident.

She said she was angry she didn't tell the man to stop.

"I haven't slept. (I'm) trying to tell myself it's ridiculous,” she said.

Ms Robertson-Cipak said it took all her strength just to take a photo.

She said she tried to make it seem like he wasn't affecting her, putting her bag on her lap Ms Robertson-Cipak said she wanted to look as unattractive as possible, but there were no blankets to cover up.

"Thankfully I'm not a young girl or old lady,” she said.

Ms Robertson-Cipak said it "took ages” before she could see a staff member and show him the message she'd sent Queensland Rail and the photo she took.

"He only put his penis away when the doors opened,” she said.

About three minutes later, QR staff moved her to another seat.

Ms Robertson-Cipak said staff had arranged for the train to stop at Howard where they were expecting police to be waiting. But police were not at the station and the man left the train.

"Anger filled me that he could just get off like that,” she said.

"I just want other women to speak up.”

Since posting photos and videos of the ordeal online, Ms Robertson-Cipak said she has been sent messages of support from friends, family and strangers alike.

Some messages have been of similar experiences where women haven't reported it.

She said Queensland Rail told her they'd ban him, but Ms Robertson-Cipak plans to speak with them about how to make a change to public transport - including increasing random conductor checks up and down the carriages.

Ms Robertson-Cipak said police met them in Maryborough, where they give them a number plate and a statement.

The NewsMail has contact police and Queensland Rail for comment.