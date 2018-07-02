Woman's shock as man leaps from bushes, shakes penis at her

Men have been seen carrying out sex acts at a Bundaberg park.

Men have been seen carrying out sex acts at a Bundaberg park. Nastco

A WOMAN is urging others to take care when out by themselves after a naked man jumped out at her from behind a bush on her afternoon stroll.

Nowhere seems to be safe anymore. That's the conclusion Bundaberg woman Indica Wallace has come to.

The 48-year-old said the disappointing realisation dawned on her after she was flashed and sexually harassed by two men in Queens Park on Saturday.

"I was walking through the park when a man about 50 years old jumped out at me from behind a bush,” Ms Wallace said.

"His pants were pulled down and he was holding his penis ... Shaking it at me.”

Screaming, Ms Wallace turned and ran, immediately dialling 000.

Welcome to Queens Park. Mike Knott BUN020718QUEENSPARK1

After running a fair distance, Ms Wallace was confronted with another disturbing image.

"There was another one grinding on a chair,” she said.

"When police arrived I ran right at them and just screamed that there was a flasher down there and another guy humping a chair too.”

Despite police's fast response time, Ms Wallace said she didn't feel safe at all.

"I couldn't really sleep that night, and when I did manage to doze off I woke up drenched in cold sweat,” she said.

"I won't be going back there alone.”

>> MEN AT MON REPOS TERRIFY WOMAN

Formerly a Burleigh Heads resident, Ms Wallace said she had walked through Queens Park ever since she moved to Bundaberg three years ago.

"It's the only place over that way to exercise,” she said.

"I also go down there to read, look at the Kingfishers or stingers and take photos.

"I'm so glad I wasn't taking any photos on Saturday. I don't know what would've happened if I'd been zoned out on what was going on around me.

"Something like this has never happened before.”

Ms Wallace said while she knew she could rely on her partner to visit the park with her in the future, it was frustrating that women were still made to feel unsafe in 2018.

"It's upsetting,” she said.

"I was wearing long pants and a big baggy jumper, which shouldn't even matter because women should be able to do whatever we want, let alone walk through a park.

"And yes that park has a bit of a reputation, but it was 4pm in the afternoon for goodness sake. My friends were having a birthday party there earlier. What if the men were there watching the kids?”

Ms Wallace yesterday marched into David Batt MP, Keith Pitt MP and Bundaberg Regional Council's offices.

"I told them I want to have CCTV footage installed or have more police patrols around the park,” she said.

"I'm going to do up some flyers too and hand them out.

"I want to warn people that there's weirdos w---ing themselves in the park and jumping out of bushes at people.”